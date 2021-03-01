Lokesh Gamer vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators, with 8.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Helping Gamer is an equally popular Free Fire content creator. He recently crossed 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. Gyan Sujan: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lokesh Gamer has 702 Booyahs in 3306 squad matches, making his win rate 21.23%. He has 6089 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

The YouTuber has also played 1523 duo matches and has won on 151 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.91%. He has bagged 2560 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.87 in this mode.

Lokesh Gamer has played 1229 solo matches and has triumphed in 125 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.17%. He eliminated 2172 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.97.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Lokesh Gamer has played 10 duo matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 3 of them, translating to a win rate of 30%. He has registered 21 kills at a K/D ratio of 3 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked squad match but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer’s lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has played 6597 squad matches and has won on 1109 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 16.81%. He has 14951 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.72.

Advertisement

The content creator has also played 2846 duo matches and has secured 186 victories, making his win rate 6.53%. He has 5411 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.03 in this mode.

Helping Gamer has played 2718 solo games and has triumphed in 168 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.18%. With 4652 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer’s ranked stats

Helping Gamer has played 23 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 3 occasions, making his win rate 13.04%. He has secured 76 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.80 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 7 ranked duo matches and has 11 kills to his name.

Advertisement

Also Read: Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire UID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate while Helping Gamer has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Lokesh Gamer has better stats than Helping Gamer.

The two players' ranked stats in all three modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Also Read: PVS Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021