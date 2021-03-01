Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire UID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Free Fire has accumulated an enormous player base that has contributed to online content creation across numerous platforms. Sudip Sarkar is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber from India.

He is known for the outstanding skills and electrifying gameplay that he uploads on his YouTube channel. Over the years, he has become immensely popular and has a subscriber count of over 1.05 million.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details as of March 2021.

Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has featured in 30943 squad matches and has remained unbeaten on 9782 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 31.61%. He has bagged 117163 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.54.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1416 games and has 218 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 15.39%. In the process, he has bagged 3892 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Lastly, the content creator has 1317 solo matches to his name and has triumphed in 115 of them, having a win ratio of 8.73%. With 3254 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the broadcaster has participated in 71 squad games and has come out on top 15 times, converting to a win rate of 21.12%. He has accumulated 221 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Apart from this, the internet star has played two duo matches and has one win, maintaining a win percentage of 50.00%. With a K/D ratio of 13.00, he has 13 frags.

The YouTuber has also competed in three solo games and has notched five eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 1.67.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

Sudip Sarkar started creating content on YouTube around one and a half years ago, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to July 2019. Presently, he has 343 videos and over 48 million views combined.

Fans can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has another channel named 'SUDIP SARKAR LIVE' where he streams the popular game.

His social media handles

Sudip Sarkar is active on Instagram and Facebook. The links for his accounts are:

