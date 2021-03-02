Nobru's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Bruno Goes, aka Nobru, is one of the biggest names in the Garena Free Fire community. The Brazilian player currently represents Fluxo Esports, which he co-founded alongside Cerol. He was named the MVP at the Free Fire World Series 2019.

Nobru is also a prominent YouTuber with a massive subscriber count of 12 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Nobru has played 9894 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2127 of them, making his win rate 21.49%. He has racked up 24662 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The content creator has 383 Booyahs in 2523 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 15.18%. He has 8000 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.74 in this mode.

Nobru has also played 4691 solo games and has triumphed in 706 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.05%. With 18801 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

Nobru’s ranked stats

Nobru has played 30 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 4 occasions, translating to a win rate of 13.33%. He has 114 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.38 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in a single game, maintaining a win rate of 12.5%. He has 25 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

Nobru has played 15 ranked solo games and has secured 48 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.20.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

Nobru’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Nobru’s YouTube channel was posted in December 2018. Since then, he has posted more than 500 videos on his channel. He has over 12 million subscribers and more than 740 million views combined.

Players can click here to visit his channel.

Nobru’s social media handles

To visit Nobru’s Instagram account, click here.

He also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

