Rahul Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Rahul Gamer is a popular Free Fire content creator from India. At the time of writing, he has around 882k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 193185339.

Lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer’s lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer has played 8958 squad matches and has won on 1886 occasions, making his win rate 21.05%. He has eliminated 25959 opponents in these matches at a K/D ratio of 3.67.

The content creator has 608 Booyahs in 4792 duo games, translating to a win rate of 12.68%. With 12962 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.10 in this mode.

Rahul Gamer has also played 2369 solo matches and has triumphed in 284 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.98%. He has 6387 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Ranked stats

Rahul Gamer’s ranked stats

Rahul Gamer has played 10 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 37 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.7. He is yet to score a victory in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked duo matches and has bagged 20 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.50. He has no wins in this mode.

Rahul Gamer has a single victory in 6 ranked solo matches, translating to a win rate of 16.66%. He has 21 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.20 in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

Rahul Gamer’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Rahul Gamer's YouTube channel was posted in June 2019. He currently has 260 videos on his channel, with over 56 million views combined. As mentioned previously, he has around 882k subscribers on YouTube.

Players can click here to visit his channel.

Rahul Gamer’s social media handles

To visit Rahul Gamer’s Facebook profile, click here.

To visit Rahul Gamer’s Instagram profile, click here.

He also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

