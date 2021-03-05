Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs WAWAN MKS: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai is one of the most accomplished Free Fire content creators in India. He has a massive subscriber count of 8.83 million on YouTube.

Meanwhile, WAWAN MKS is a popular Indonesian Free Fire content creator. He has over 6.23 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7976 squad matches and has won on 2197 occasions, making his win rate 27.54%. He has 20764 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The Indian YouTuber has 732 Booyahs in 4194 duo games, translating to a win rate of 17.45%. He has killed 11025 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3329 solo matches and has triumphed in 270 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.11%. With 7444 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 72 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 17 victories, translating to a win rate of 23.61%. He has 254 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.62 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 16 ranked duo games but is yet to win a match. He has 52 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Amitbhai has played 9 ranked solo matches and has emerged victorious in 2 of them, making his win rate 22.22%. He has 30 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.29 in this mode.

WAWAN MKS’ Free Fire ID and stats

WAWAN MKS’ Free Fire ID is 10011237.

Lifetime stats

WAWAN MKS has 3517 victories in 14401 squad games, maintaining a win rate of 24.42%. He has 61008 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.61.

The Indonesian content creator has also played 608 duo games and has won on 158 occasions, making his win rate 25.98%. He has secured 3316 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.37 in this mode.

WAWAN MKS has played 794 solo matches and has triumphed in 110 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.8%. With a K/D ratio of 5.04, he has 3444 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, WAWAN MKS has played 109 squad games and has triumphed in 23 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.10%. He has 325 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.78 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 11 ranked duo matches and has won on two occasions, making his win rate 18.18%. He has 59 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.56.

WAWAN MKS has played 6 ranked solo games but is yet to register a Booyah. He has 23 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.83 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, WAWAN MKS has a better K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo and duo games, WAWAN MKS has better stats than Amitbhai.

It is not possible to compare the stats of the two players in the ranked solo mode as they have not played enough games.

However, in the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has better stats than WAWAN MKS. Meanwhile, in the ranked duo games, WAWAN MKS has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

