DJ Alok vs Hayato vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is currently one of the most popular custom room challenges in Free Fire. The challenge was created by popular content creators on YouTube.

The challenge features two players battling against each other on top of the roof of Factory, a location on the Bermuda map. The players can only fight using their fists or melee weapons.

DJ Alok, Hayato, and Chrono are three of the most popular characters in the game. This article will compare their abilities to determine who is the best choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok, Hayato and Chrono in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop The Beat. It is an active ability that is ideal for aggressive players and can be boosted up to level 6 with character level-up cards.

At its base level, Drop The Beat creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At its highest level, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Hayato

As his in-game description states, Hayato, a legendary samurai who has a passive called Bushido. After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Once leveled up, the player's armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Chrono

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this ability can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. Chrono's movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, this ability is enhanced significantly.

Verdict: Who is better?

While all three characters have useful abilities, DJ Alok is the best pick for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

DJ Alok's active ability helps players regenerate their HPs and increase movement speed. This is very beneficial during fistfights as the opponent will not only be able to maintain the damage they deal to the player, but they will also be one step behind in terms of speed.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares these three characters based on these criteria.

