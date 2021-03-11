How to use diamonds wisely in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of items, including costumes, bundles, weapons, skins and more. Most of these items can be purchased using diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

However, Free Fire diamonds are not available for free, and players have to spend real money to obtain them. Players should, therefore, spend them wisely.

This article shares some tips on how players can spend their diamonds wisely in Free Fire.

How can players spend diamonds wisely in Free Fire?

#1 - Investing in the Elite Pass

Buying the Elite Pass is one of the best investments one can make in Free Fire.

The Elite Pass is a tier-based reward system that gives players the chance to obtain multiple items in Free Fire. Players will get better rewards as they level up in the game.

Elite Pass Season 34 is currently underway. Players can buy the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and enjoy exclusive rewards until the end of the season.

#2 - Purchasing a character

Players can invest in many Free Fire characters (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire players can also invest in an array of characters. Their diamonds will not go to waste once they find a character that is ideal for their playstyle.

Having a good character will significantly enhance a player's performance. The player will have all of the character's abilities at their disposal, making it easier for them to overcome their opponents in a match.

Players can buy characters from the store section of Free Fire. Powerful characters like Alok and Chrono are available for 599 diamonds in the store.

#3 - Avoid investing in powerups and items

Avoid investing in powerups and items (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Investing diamonds on powerups and headstart items is not worth it. Powerup items and gears (resupply map, bonfire) are usually given to players for free as long as they log in every day. They are also obtainable via various events.

