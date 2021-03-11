Kla vs Skyler vs Shirou: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Free Fire has many characters that players can use in a match. These characters have special abilities that help players overcome their opponents on the virtual battleground.

Free Fire characters can be used in multiple game modes and custom room challenges. The Factory Challenge is a custom room challenge that sees two players landing on the roof of a factory to battle it out with fists or melee weapons.

This article will compare the abilities of Kla, Shirou and Skyler to determine who is the best choice for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Kla, Shirou, and Skyler in Free Fire

Kla

Kla in Free Fire

Kla’s ability, Muay Thai, increases the damage dealt using fists by 100%. This ability is enhanced as the level of the character is increased.

At the maximum level, this ability increases the damage dealt using fists by 400%.

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar with an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability unleashes a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50 meters.

Each gloo wall deployed will also improve the HP recovery, starting with 4 points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of sixty seconds.

Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou's ability is called Damage Delivered. It is a passive ability that tags enemies within an 80m range for 6 seconds when they hit the player. This marking is only visible to the player. The first shot on the marked opponent causes 50% additional armor penetration. However, this ability has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Kla is undoubtedly the best choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire. His ability allows him to knock down enemies with a single fist blow, making him ideal for this challenge.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.