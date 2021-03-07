DJ Alok vs. Dasha vs. K: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is one of the most popular and most enticing custom room challenges created by popular content creators on YouTube.

The Factory Challenge mainly includes fistfights and melee fights between two Factory roof players on the Bermuda map.

DJ Alok is one of the most popular and most well-liked characters in the game, while Dasha and K are also two better characters with potent abilities.

This article compares these three characters' abilities to see a better character for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok, Dasha, and K in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is the most well-liked character in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s in five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s by 10 seconds.

K (Captain Booyah)

According to his in-game description, K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active Master of All. In the jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate.

In psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

K can maximize up to level 6 by using character level-up cards. At his maximum potential, he can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode.

Dasha

Dasha’s ability, Partying On, has several effects, including a decrease in the damage taken from falls by 30 percent and recovery time by 60%. The passive ability also reduces the rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil by six percent.

By leveling up the ability, this character is further evolved, and the decrease in the various segments is then 50%, 80%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.

Comparison and verdict

DJ Alok, Dasha, and K are undoubtedly great characters in Free Fire and are of great use in the Classic and the Clash Squad mode. However, for the Factory Challenge, the advantages of Dasha and K are questionable.

DJ Alok is the best choice among them as he can at least provide a constant healing source for a certain period of time and improve movement speed. Dasha and K are certainly not of much use in this mode as no one has any relatable ability to help fist or melee fights.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.