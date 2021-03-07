DJ Alok vs. Shirou in Free Fire: Which is the better character for Clash Squad mode?

The Clash Squad in Free Fire is one of the most intriguing modes for players. This is the most popular arcade mode in the game and hosts a ranking system that attracts most players.

DJ Alok and Shirou are now two of the most sought-after characters in the game, and players often pit these two characters against each other to find out who is better.

This article will compare DJ Alok and Shirou's abilities in Free Fire to see who will be better for the Clash Squad mode.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Shirou in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which at its base level, can generate a 5m aura that improves the movement speed of allies by 10% and replenishes 5 HP/s in five seconds.

This ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5HP/s for ten seconds at the maximum level.

Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou's ability is called Damage Delivered. He has a passive ability to tag enemies within an 80m range for six seconds when they hit the player. This marking is only visible to the player. The first shot on the marked opponent deals 50% additional armor penetration. However, Shirou's ability has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

Comparison

DJ Alok and Shirou both have great abilities that can impact the gameplay of the players significantly. But regarding greater benefits and practicality in the Clash Squad mode, DJ Alok is a better choice than Shirou.

Shirou has a great ability to tag enemies who hit them and increase armor penetration at the first shot. Since Clash Squad is concise and intense, the tagging feature may not come to much use.

DJ Alok's ability will better enhance the player's gameplay with his constant healing source and increased movement speed.

Disclaimer: Character choice in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.