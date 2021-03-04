DJ Alok vs Hayato vs Shirou: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of characters for players to choose from. Each one of them, except for Nulla and Primis, has special abilities that help players in combat.

Garena recently made the Shirou character available for free. Players can now access the newly released character and his abilities in the game.

This article compares Shirou with two popular Free Fire characters, DJ Alok and Hayato, to determine who is the best character among them.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok, Shirou and Hayato in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability can generate a 5m aura that improves ally movement speed by 10% and replenishes 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At the maximum level, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

As his character description states, Hayato is a legendary samurai who has a passive ability called Bushido.

At its default level, this ability increases armor penetration by 7.5% with every ten percent decrease in HP. Once maximized, it increases armor penetration by 10% with every 10% reduction in maximum HP.

Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou's ability is called Damage Delivered. It is a passive ability that tags enemies within an 80m range for 6 seconds when they hit the player. This marking is only visible to the player. The first shot on the marked opponent inflicts 50% additional armor penetration.

However, this ability has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

While all three characters are great choices in Garena Free Fire, it can be said that DJ Alok is the best among them based on the versatility and usefulness of his ability. DJ Alok offers a constant HP source to players while also increasing ally movement speed.

Shirou is the second-best character as he can tag enemies when he is shot and deal greater damage with additional armor penetration.

Disclaimer: Character choice in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.