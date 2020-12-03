Hayato vs Snowelle: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire has a wide range of characters for players to choose from. All the characters in the game, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (formerly Eve), have unique abilities that significantly aid players on the virtual battleground.

There are a total of 32 special characters currently available in the Free Fire character loadout. They can either be bought from the store or by completing various events.

In the OB25 Advance Server update, several new characters were added to the loadout. A character named Snowelle was also added to the Advance Server of the game.

While Snowelle is still in the beta testing stage of Free Fire, Hayato is already one of the most popular character choices for aggressive as well as passive players in the game.

This article assesses the abilities of both Snowelle and Hayato to see which one is a better character to play with.

Assessing the abilities of Hayato and Snowelle in Free Fire

Snowelle

New Snowelle character in Free Fire

Snowelle is still in the beta version, i.e., in the OB25 server of the game, and is under the development stage. As her Free Fire description reads, Snowelle is a nanotech engineer and has a passive ability called Nano Nerves.

As stated in her ability statistics in Free Fire, within 5 seconds of being hit by Snowelle, enemies will be unable to use active skills and to convert EP to HP. Snowelle's ability has a cooldown of 30s before it can be used again.

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

As his character description states, Hayato is a legendary samurai who has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to six, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Hayato also has an upgraded or an awakened version of himself that possesses an active ability called the Art of Blades. This ability reduces the frontal damage by 20% for three seconds, CD of 50 seconds.

Comparison

Snowelle has an aggressive ability and can easily sabotage the ability of the opponent within 5 seconds of her hits. Her enemies will not be able to convert EPs into HPs, which is a great advantage for players in mid or long-range fights.

Meanwhile, Hayato has a special ability to reduce frontal damage. It is a great ability that suits both aggressive and passive playing styles and allows a lot of versatility in the gameplay.

Both Hayato and Snowelle are great choices as they both have unique abilities to dispense on the battleground. However, in terms of viability and versatility of use, Hayato is a better option to pick in Free Fire.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other, according to his/her preference)

