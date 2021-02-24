Chrono vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Who is a better pick for the ranked mode in February 2021?

Chrono and DJ Alok are two of the strongest characters in Free Fire, and players often pit them against one another.

Garena's popular battle royale game has a large variety of characters with special abilities. These characters are chosen based on the player's tactical approach as well as the mode in which they are looking to play.

The ranked mode matches are crucial for every player who aims to reach the higher tiers in Free Fire.

This article will compare Chrono and DJ Alok to determine who is the best pick for the ranked mode matches in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active skill called Drop the Beat, which can generate a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10 percent and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At the maximum level, the ability increases ally movement speed by 15 percent and recovers HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

According to his description in Free Fire, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another world who has an active skill called Time Turner.

At its base level, this ability can build a force field that blocks 600 enemy damage. Chrono can fire at opponents when he's inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

In addition, allies inside the force field get a 10% improvement in movement speed, with results lasting four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's full potential, the movement speed of the player increases by 30 percent, and that of his allies increases by 15%. The effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

While DJ Alok and Chrono are great characters to use in Free Fire, the former has a slight edge over the latter in the ranked mode.

Chrono offers better movement speed to his allies as well as protection from enemy damage. However, his ability is pale in comparison to DJ Alok's.

DJ Alok can create a force field that defends players from damage while also allowing them to attack their opponents simultaneously. In addition, he not only improves his own movement speed but also that of his allies.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.