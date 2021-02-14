5 best Free Fire pets after OB26 update

Along with plenty of characters, Free Fire also offers a range of pets in the game, which also assists players on the battlefield alongside the characters.

The most recent addition to the pet section of the game is Beaston, and there are twelve more pets present currently after the OB26 update. All of these pets are suitable for certain situations on the field and are of various usability.

This article lists down some of the best pets to use in Free Fire after the OB26 update.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and only reflects the author's personal opinions.

Also read: Free Fire: Five best landing spots on Bermuda map

5 best pets to use in Free Fire after the OB26 update

#1 Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Advertisement

Detective Panda has a remarkable ability, which is called Panda's Blessings.

His ability allows him to restore four HP once the player kills an opponent. Once the Detective Panda has been maximized to its highest potential (level 3), 10 HP will be refreshed every time users make a kill.

#2 Mr. Waggor's ability - Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor has a beneficial ability in the game called the Smooth Gloo. His ability will allow him to create one Gloo Wall grenade at its initial primitive level every 120 seconds if the player doesn't have a Gloo Wall grenade.

When he is maximized to level 3, he can produce one Gloo Wall grenade after every 100 seconds if the player has less than two Gloo Wall grenades.

#3 Ottero's ability - Double Blubber

Ottero in Free Fire

Advertisement

Ottero is a great character to have with an ability called Double Blubber. Players can restore EP when they are using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit. The recovered amount of EP is 35% of the restored HP. The amount of EPs converted at pet level 7 increased to 65%.

#4 Falco's ability - Skyline Spree

Falco in Free Fire

Falco has an ability, which is called the Skyline Spree. At its initial stage, the capacity gives a 15 percent increase in gliding speed and a 25 percent boost in diving speed after the parachute opens. These results apply to the whole team.

When it is maximized to level 7, the speed of gliding increases by 45 percent, and the speed of diving increases by 50 percent.

#5 Spirit Fox's ability - Well Fed

Spirit Fox also offers some generous abilities that players might find helpful. It has an ability called Well Fed that allows players to restore an extra 4HP when using a health pack.

As it is maximized to a pet level 7, it restores an extra 10HP when the player uses a health pack.

Advertisement

Also read: Ajjubhai vs. CRX Pahadi: Who has better stats in Free Fire?