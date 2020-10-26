Ajjubhai vs CRX Pahadi: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and CRX Pahadi are two prominent figures in the Free Fire scene. The latter is part of the esports team, Critical X, while Ajjubhai is the fifth member of his side, Total Gaming Esports.

In this article, we take a look at their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

In the squad mode, Ajjubhai has played 9393 matches and has 2425 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 25.81%. With 34488 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.95.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1609 games and triumphed in 300 games, translating to a win ratio of 18.64%. He has 6281 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.80.

The streamer has also played 882 solo games and stood victorious in 76 of them for a win rate of 8.61%. He has notched 2238 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Total Gaming has featured in 145 squad games and secured 27 wins for a win percentage of 18.62%. He has 484 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.10.

The YouTuber has appeared in 24 duo games and won one for a win rate of 4.16%. He has killed 81 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.52.

He has also played 14 solo games and has 13 kills.

CRX Pahadi’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi has featured in 17837 squad games and registered 4584 victories, maintaining a win rate of 25.69%. In the process, he has killed 57611 enemies and has a K/D ratio of 4.35.

The streamer has played 1971 matches in the duo mode and has 215 wins, equating to a win percentage of 10.90%. He has accumulated 4111 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.34.

The esport athlete has also registered 231 wins in 1492 games for a win ratio of 15.48%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.95 and has notched up 4995 eliminations.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Pahadi has ended up winning 13 squad games out of the 50 he has played, translating to a win rate of 26%. With 206 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 5.57.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played four games and got the better of his foes in two of them at a win rate of 50%. He has racked up 25 kills at a K/D ratio of 12.50.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the internet star has made nine appearances and has won a single game. He has 62 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.75.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both have incredible stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has the edge in both aspects (K/D ratio and win rate) in duo and squad modes, while Pahadi is a step ahead in the solo mode.

Coming to the ranked stats, the latter is relatively better in all three modes.

