Ajjubhai94 vs Amitbhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai94, aka Total Gaming, and Amitbhai are two renowned Indian Free Fire content creators. They are immensely popular for the content they have created related to this quick-paced battle royale title.

In this article, we take a look at their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Total Gaming has played 9385 squad games and won 2425 matches at a win rate of 25.83%. He has notched up 34435 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has stood victorious in 300 games out of 1609, translating to a win ratio of 18.64%. With 6281 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.80.

Lastly, he has played 882 solo games and triumphed in 76 of them, equating to a win percentage of 8.616%. The YouTuber has over 2238 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has played 137 squad games and has 27 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 19.70%. He has killed 431 foes, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.92.

He has secured one win in 24 games in the duo mode, having a win rate of 4.16%. With a K/D ratio of 3.52, he has 81 frags.

Ajjubhai94 has also appeared in 14 solo matches and racked up 13 kills.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has played 6917 squad games and registered 1997 wins, having a win ratio of 28.87%. He has accumulated 17936 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.65.

While in the duo mode, he has 670 Booyahs in 3736 games for a win rate of 17.93%. In the process, the streamer has killed 9615 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.14.

The content creator has featured in 3035 solo matches and bagged 250 victories, equating to a win percentage of 8.23%. He has racked up 6638 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Coming to the ranked stats, the internet star has played 93 squad matches and ended up winning 25 of them, translating to a win ratio of 26.88%. He has 224 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.29.

Amitbhai has also made six and 20 appearances in solo and duo modes, respectively, and has 17 and 50 kills in them.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we compare the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai94 has the edge in solo and duo modes. In the squad mode, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Ajjubhai94 has maintained a better K/D ratio.

In the ranked mode, Ajjubhai94 has a better K/D ratio in duo and squad modes, while Amitbhai is a step ahead in terms of win ratio. In the solo mode, the former is relatively superior.

