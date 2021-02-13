Mr. Waggor vs Detective Panda in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Garena Free Fire has a range of pets to choose from. These animals have special skills that allow players to corner and edge their opponents on the battlefield.

There are currently 13 pets in this fast-paced Battle Royal title. Beaston is the latest addition to the game's list of pets.

This article compares Detective Panda to one of Free Fire's most sought-after and well-liked pet, Mr. Waggor, to figure out the game's best choice.

Assessing the abilities of Mr. Waggor and Detective Panda in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor's ability - Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor is one of the most-liked pets in Free Fire and is, of course, because of its unique ability. It has an ability called Smooth Gloo, and at its initial base level, it can produce 1 gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds when the player has no gloo wall grenades.

At its maximum level ability, i.e., level 3, it can produce 1 gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds when the player has less than 2 gloo wall grenades.

Detective Panda's ability - Panda's blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has the ability called Panda's Blessings.

4HP is restored once the player kills an opponent. When the detective panda has been maximized to level 3, 10 HP can be restored every time users kill.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Mr. Waggor and Detective Panda are effective and efficient in their own ways during different circumstances. Mr. Waggor offers a gloo wall grenade when the player needs one while Panda restores HP upon kill.

Both of these abilities are great to have, and the choice for one is certainly subjective and depends on various situations. However, in terms of greater benefits in assistance, Panda will be a better choice over Waggor because of its HP restoring ability.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is a personal decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

