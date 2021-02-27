5 reasons why players should pick KSHMR's K character in Free Fire's Ranked mode

KSHMR, a famous music producer, collaborated with Free Fire last year to introduce his in-game persona — Captain Booyah. The character is more popularly known as K and has various skills to dispense on the virtual ground.

Alongside K, there is a horde of other characters with special abilities to offer to the players. However, K is one of the best choices for Ranked mode games in Free Fire. This article lists some of the biggest reasons for the same.

Why should players pick K for Free Fire's Ranked mode?

#1 - K's ability

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert with an active ability called Master of All. In the jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in the EP conversion rate.

In the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes 20 seconds.

K can also evolve up to level 6 by using character level-up cards. At his highest potential, he can recover two EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode.

#2 - Team support

K's jiu-jitsu mode helps allies within a six-meter radius receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate.

Hence, this allows the player and his allies to restore their HP gradually during combats and intense gunfights.

#3 - Skill combos

K is also a great character in Free Fire who gamers can use for skill combos. When coupled with Kelly, Hayato, and Moco, K can form a deadly combination for aggressive and passive players.

Kelly's increased sprinting speed, Hayato's enhanced armor penetration, and Moco's enemy tagging ability, combined with K's EP restoration, will offer hefty benefits to players on the ground.

#4 - Best for aggressive players

K is one of the best characters in Free Fire for aggressive players who are always seeking kills.

During intense fights, they do not need to heal themselves frequently as the EPs restored are always regaining the HP of the player while he/she is engaged in a fight.

#5 - HP advantage

As K restores EPs for a player, it gives them a particular advantage on the field.

During combat, especially face-to-face fights, the EP conversion helps gain HPs. Hence, it keeps the player in an advantageous position, offering him/her a better HP level than their opponents.

