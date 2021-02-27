3 reasons why players should pick Falco pet in Free Fire's Ranked mode

Falco is one of the better pets in Free Fire. The ‘Pet’ section consists of several pets, and most have unique abilities that help players on the virtual battleground. Falco is one of them.

Except for Mechanical Pup and Kitty, every other pet has abilities that can come in handy during different situations in-game.

The Ranked mode is one of the most crucial game modes in Free Fire, and players often get confused about which pet and character to choose for the game.

This article lists some of the best reasons why players should choose Falco for Free Fire’s Ranked mode.

Also read: Loud Coringa’s Garena Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Why should players pick Falco for Ranked mode in Free Fire?

#1 - Falco's ability

Falco in Free Fire

Falco has an ability called Skyline Spree. At its primary stage, this capability provides a 15 percent increase in gliding pace and a 25 percent increase in diving speed after the player's parachute is opened. These results extend to the whole squad.

Advertisement

At peak pet level 7, the speed of gliding increases by 45 percent, while the rate of diving increases by 50 percent.

#2 - Early landing

Falco's ability helps the whole squad land early on the ground as it enhances the diving and gliding speeds.

In the Ranked mode, players tend to play safe, and hence, Falco's ability will help them fly far away from the flight path and land much earlier on safer spots to gather enough loots for survival.

#3 - Advantage in early fights

Advertisement

Aggressive players like to engage in early fights, even in the Ranked mode. Hence, Falco's ability comes in handy for them as they can land early on the ground and loot sufficient weapons and utilities before their opponents can.

This gives them a significant advantage with earlier looting options in popular drop-off zones.

Also read: 3 safest landing spots with a high amount of loot in Free Fire's Kalahari map

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.