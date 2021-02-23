Loud Coringa’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Victor Augusto, aka LOUD Coringa, is a prominent figure amongst the Free Fire community. The content creator is a part of one of the most popular esports organizations across the world: "LOUD GG."

He creates fun and engaging content related to the quick-paced battle royale title and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 5.12 million.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in February 2021.

LOUD Coringa’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 370252571.

Lifetime stats

LOUD Coringa has been featured in 5987 squad matches and has emerged on top on 1482 occasions, which comes to a win percentage of 24.75%. He has accumulated 15514 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2004 games and has 262 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 13.07%. In the process, he has bagged 5498 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The player has appeared in 1906 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 177 of them, having a win rate of 9.28%. With 4935 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, LOUD Coringa has competed in 17 squad games and has a win tally of two, retaining a win percentage of 11.76%. He has racked 48 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has participated in five solo matches and a single duo game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on LOUD Coringa’s Free Fire channel dates back to January 2019. Since then, he has grown immensely and has become quite popular.

Currently, he has 454 videos on his channel and has amassed over 273 million views combined.

his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

LOUD Coringa is active on Instagram and Twitter.

LOUD Coringa also streams on Twitch;

