3 reasons why players should pick Spirit Fox pet in Free Fire's ranked mode

Garena Free Fire has a variety of pets that serve as great in-game companions for players. These pets have special abilities that significantly help players on the virtual battleground.

Spirit Fox is one of the most underrated pets in Free Fire. This article lists three reasons why players should choose Spirit Fox as their go-to pet in the ranked mode of Free Fire.

Why should players pick Spirit Fox for Ranked mode in Free Fire?

#1 Spirit Fox's ability

Spirit Fox in Garena Free Fire

Spirit Fox has an ability called Well Fed. The ability can restore 4 extra HPs when using a health pack at its default level (level 1).

When it is maximized to pet level 7 and skill level 3, Spirit Fox can restore an extra 10 HP when using a health pack.

#2 Best for aggressive players

Spirit Fox is a great pet for aggressive players who like to engage in fights and push rank. It can help these players to gain extra HPs while applying medkits, allowing them to ambush enemies much faster as their HP level fills up quicker.

#3 HP advantage during a fight

During a fight, Spirit Fox can be counted on to restore HPs. The pet can only restore 4 extra HP when the player is applying a health pack.

The player will always have a hefty HP advantage over their opponents on the field. With the help of Spirit Fox, the player can gain an extra amount of HPs by applying only a single health pack.

