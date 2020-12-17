DJ Alok vs K: Which character is better for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire?

Free Fire stands out from other mobile battle royale games due to some of its unconventional in-game features. One of its features that stand out in the BR genre is the availability of characters with special abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

There are currently 34 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (once Eve), have unique abilities.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes available in Free Fire. This article compares two fan-favorite characters in the game, DJ Alok and K, to determine which is the better one to use in the Clash Squad mode.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and K in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

According to his in-game description, K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate.

In the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

K can evolve up to level 6 by using character level-up cards. At his maximum potential, he can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode.

DJ Alok or K: Who is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Both K and DJ Alok are great characters to use in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

However, DJ Alok's ability is more useful because it offers two important skillsets, i.e., healing and an increase in movement speed. He is, therefore, the better character to use in the Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.