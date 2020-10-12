DJ Alok vs Kla in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Free Fire consists of several unique aspects like characters and pets, who have become a crucial part of the gameplay. In total, there are over 30 characters present for the players to avail.

Each one, except Adam and Eve, have unique abilities that help users fend off foes. DJ Alok and Kla are two popular characters, who are compared a lot by players thanks to their special skills.

In this article, we make a comparison between DJ Alok and Kla’s abilities in Garena Free Fire.

Comparing the abilities of DJ Alok & Kla in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s ability – Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Alok is one of the most sought-after characters, courtesy to his ability, Drop the Beat. It creates an aura of 5m, which replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds and increases ally movement speed by 10% at the base level.

Upon reaching the maximum character level, players will be able to create an aura of 5m that would restore 5 HP for 10 seconds and increase the allies’ movement by 15%.

Kla’s ability – Muay Thai

Kla in Free Fire

Kla’s ability, Muay Thai, is one of the most unique in the game. It increases the damage dealt when using the fist by 100%. As the level of the character increases, this ability enhances.

At the max level, gamers will be able to deal 400% higher damage using fists.

Comparison

Both characters have extraordinary abilities in Free Fire. One of the significant differences is that Drop the Beat is an active ability, while Muay Thai is passive.

When we compare them, Alok’s ability is quite superior, as Muay Thai is only useful during fistfights, and such situations are unlikely to happen every game.

Alok can be purchase for 599 diamonds, while players can avail Kla for 8000 coins or 499 diamonds.

