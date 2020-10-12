Ankush Free Fire vs Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush Free Fire and Desi Gamers are two of the most famous figures in the Free Fire community. Both the Indian creators have millions of subscribers on their YouTube channels, and are popular among the masses courtesy to their incredible gameplay and skills.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Ankush Free Fire’s ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush Free Fire has played 20249 squad games and triumphed in 8414 for a win rate of 41.55%. He has registered over 72446 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.12.

In the duo mode, he has featured in 2873 games and ended up winning 1186 at a win percent of 41.28%. The YouTuber has over 10379 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.15.

The content creator has also played 887 solo games and accumulated 119 wins, translating to a win rate of 13.41%. With 2488 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ankush has played 1484 squad games and secured 850 wins at a win percent of 57.27%. He has notched up 6853 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.81.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 245 games and has 154 wins for a win ratio of 62.85%. He has killed 1356 foes and maintained a K/D ratio of 14.90.

Lastly, he has appeared in 153 solo games and has 22 Booyahs for a win rate of 14.37%. In this mode, he has 377 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers has played 6816 squad games and secured 1967 wins for a win ratio of 28.85%. He has racked up 17676 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.65.

When it comes to the duo mode, the streamer has played 3681 games, winning 663 for a win rate of 18.01%. He has also registered 9455 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The content creator has also added 246 solo victories to his name in the 3004 solo games he has played, translating to a win percentage of 8.18%. In the process, he has killed 6544 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.37.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has played 243 squad games and got the better of his foes in 32 of them, translating to a win percent of 13.16%. He has collected 615 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.91.

The YouTuber has made an appearance in 108 duo games and won 13 of them. He also has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.87 in this mode, with 368 kills.

Lastly, the content creator has played 99 solo games and stood victorious in 14 of them for a win percent of 14.14%. He has killed 320 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.76.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire. But when we compare the lifetime stats, Ankush Free Fire is relatively better in all three modes.

In ranked stats, Desi Gamers has a slightly superior K/D ratio in the solo mode, while Ankush has maintained a higher win rate. The latter has better stats in the other two modes — duo and squad.

