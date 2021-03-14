Skyler vs KSHMR's K: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory challenge

Skyler, the latest addition to the free Fire character segment, was recently launched into the game and made accessible to worldwide users. The character seems to possess some incredible abilities.

The Factory Challenge is a renowned custom room challenge, mainly created by popular YouTubers that host melees or fistfights between two players on top of the Factory roof.

This article compares and contrasts the abilities of KSHMR's K character and Skyler in Free Fire to see who will be a better choice for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of KSHMR's K and Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its default level, this ability unleashes a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will increase HP recovery, beginning with four points. The ability requires a cooldown of 60 seconds.

K (Captain Booyah)

Advertisement

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and a Jiu-Jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. His ability allows him to boost his max EP by 50.

In jiu-jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. In the psychology mode, he can recover two EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. The mode switch cooldown takes around twenty seconds.

At his maximum potential, K can recover two EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode.

Verdict: Who is better?

Since the Factory Challenge doesn't encourage the use of gloo wall grenades or any EP boosting utility, neither's abilities will work on the roof. However, K has an exceptional ability in his psychology mode where he can restore EPs automatically.

This ability will be of great help during fistfights as players can get automatically healed using K's ability. As K restores EPs, the player's HP level goes up, giving him an upper hand over enemies.

For the Factory Challenge, K is a better choice than Skyler in Free Fire.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Advertisement

Also read: 3 best pets for Free Fire's ranked mode in March 2021