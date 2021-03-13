Chrono vs Skyler in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges in Free Fire. It was developed by popular content creators on YouTube.

In the Factory Challenge, two players land on the roof of Factory, which is a location on the Bermuda map, to battle it out against each other without looting any utilities. The players can only use their fists or melee weapons for the fight.

Players have many characters to choose from before taking on the Factory Challenge. This article will compare two Free Fire characters, Chrono and Skyler, to determine who is a better pick for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Skyler in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents. Not only can Chrono protect himself from attacks, but he can also shoot at opponents while inside the force field. In addition, his movement speed is also increased by 15 percent.

During skill activation, Chrono's allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting 4 seconds. The effects have a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At its highest level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. It also increases ally movement speed by 15%. All the effects end after 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its default level, this ability unleashes a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will increase HP recovery, beginning with 4 points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

While both Chrono and Skyler possess incredible abilities in Free Fire, the former is the best pick for the Factory Challenge in the game.

Skyler's ability mostly revolves around gloo walls, and players won't get any gloo wall grenades on the factory roof. This makes the character virtually useless in the Factory Challenge.

Chrono, on the other hand, can provide the layer with increased movement speed and protection from attacks with his Time Turner ability.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

