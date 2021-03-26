Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank and more

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He has 8.42 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, rank, and more.

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3307 squad games and has emerged victorious in 702 of them, making his win rate 21.22%. He has 6089 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

The content creator has 151 Booyahs in 1523 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 9.91%. He has racked up 2560 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.87 in this mode.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1266 solo matches and has won on 131 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10.34%. With 2535 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 2 squad matches in the current ranked season but is yet to register a Booyah or a kill.

The YouTuber has also played 10 ranked duo games and has three victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 30%. He has 21 kills at a K/D ratio of 3 in this mode.

Lokesh Gamer hasn't played any ranked solo games this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Lokesh Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer's monthly YouTube income is estimated to be around $13.8K - $220.3K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is in the range of $165.2K - $2.6 million.

Lokesh Gamer's YouTube channel

The oldest video on Lokesh Gamer's primary channel was posted in April 2019. Since then, the player has uploaded more than 700 videos and has amassed a subscriber count of 8.42 million. His channel ranks 167th on the list of most subscribed channels in India.

Lokesh Gamer's total subscribers and view tally (Image via Socialblade)

Lokesh Gamer also has more than 666 million views in total, 55 million of which have come in the last 30 days.

He also has a second YouTube channel called LOKESH GAMER LIVE.

Lokesh Gamer's social media handles

Here are the links to Lokesh Gamer's social media profiles:

