LOUD Bradoock's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, subscribers, and more

Samuel Borges, aka LOUD Bradoock, is part of renowned Brazilian esports organization LOUD as a Free Fire content creator and streamer. He was previously a member of their active esports roster but stepped down from competitive play in mid-2020.

LOUD Bradoock frequently posts Free Fire videos on his YouTube channel and regularly streams the battle royale game on his Twitch channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and various other details.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Casual Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

LOUD Bradoock's Free Fire ID

LOUD Bradoock's Free Fire ID is 43518141.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

LOUD Bradoock's lifetime stats

LOUD Bradoock has played 10229 squad games and has emerged victorious in 3195 of them, making his win rate 31.23%. With a K/D ratio of 4.92, he has 34613 frags in these matches.

The content creator has 590 Booyahs in 3090 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 19.09%. He has racked up 11788 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.71 in this mode.

LOUD Bradoock has also played 3649 solo games and has won on 534 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.63%. He has 14004 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

LOUD Bradoock's ranked stats

LOUD Bradoock has played 43 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed on 9 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.93%. He has racked up 132 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.88 in this mode.

The streamer has 27 victories in 142 ranked duo games, maintaining a win rate of 19.01%. He has 622 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.41.

LOUD Bradoock has also played 186 ranked solo games and has 32 Booyahs, making his win rate 17.20%. He has 1006 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.53 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

LOUD Bradoock's YouTube channel

LOUD Bradoock started his YouTube journey in February 2019 and has uploaded more than 600 videos on his channel. He has 2.7 million subscribers on the channel, with 127 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

LOUD Bradoock's social media handles

Here are the links to LOUD Bradoock's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Advertisement

Twitter: Click here

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Cerol: Who has better Garena Free Fire stats in March 2021?