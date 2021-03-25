SK Sabir Boss vs Casual Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Casual Gaming are two popular Free Fire content creators from India. While the former boasts 3.75 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has 999k subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has 9105 Booyahs in 28219 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 32.26%. With 99104 kills in these matches, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.18.

The content creator has also played 3040 duo games and has triumphed in 624 of them, making his win rate 20.52%. He has 8300 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has won 144 of the 1628 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.84%. He has 3307 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' has played 655 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 219 victories, making his win rate 33.43%. He has 2061 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.73 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 34 ranked duo games and has 13 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 38.23%. He has 126 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.

Casual Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Casual Gaming's Free Fire ID is 178770890.

Lifetime stats

Casual Gaming's lifetime stats

Casual Gaming has 109 victories in 6893 squad games, maintaining a win rate of 17.53%. He has racked up 1209 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.94 in this mode.

The content creator has won 296 of 2590 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 11.42%. With a K/D ratio of 2.40, he has 5516 kills in these matches.

Casual Gaming has also played 1439 solo games and has triumphed in 127 of them, making his win rate 8.82%. He has 3334 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.54 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Casual Gaming's ranked stats

Casual Gaming has played 340 squad matches and has won on 85 occasions, making his win rate 25%. He has 873 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The YouTuber has also played 2 ranked duo games and has 2 kills to his name. He has not won a match in this mode.

Casual Gaming is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Casual Gaming. When it comes to the lifetime solo games, Casual Gaming has a better K/D ratio, while Casual Gaming has a higher win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Casual Gaming has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches. SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Casual Gaming in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

