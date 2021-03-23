3 tips to win Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in 2021

Free Fire has a couple of different game modes for players to choose from. Clash Squad and Battle Royale are the two primary game modes in the quick-paced battle royale title. Both have separate ranked modes, which divide players into various tiers based on their gameplay caliber.

In the Clash Squad mode, players are divided into two teams of 4 players, each with the objective of eliminating their opponents. The team that comes out on top in 4 of the 7 rounds gets the Booyah.

This article provides tips that will help players in Free Fire's Clash Squad.

Tips to emerge victorious in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

#1 Coordination

Combat Preparation phase, where players have to buy weapons and other items before the round begins.

In Free Fire's Clash Squad mode, players are provided credit that they can use to purchase all the required items for a match, including weapons, utilities and more, before the round begins.

Making co-ordinated purchases will help maintain a balance of credits between the teammates. Players should also drop weapons for others if they have extra credit.

Coordination on the battlefield is also necessary if a team wants to win in the Clash Squad mode. Every team member should make efforts to revive others whenever possible, as it is difficult to win a match with a player down.

#2 Characters and combinations

Characters in Garena Free Fire

Characters play very important roles in Garena Free Fire. They have special abilities that can change the outcome of a match in almost any mode. There are 37 characters currently available in the game, with the latest introduction of Skyler and Shirou.

Free Fire also allows players to combine the skills of multiple characters. Players are advised to choose the skills/characters based on their playing style. For instance, if they prefer aggressive gameplay, a combination of characters like Chrono, Jai, Jota and Shirou might help them overcome their opponents more easily.

They should not include characters like Misha, Notora and Wukong in the combinations as their abilities are pretty ineffective in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.

Players should also consider using Kla in the Clash Squad mode as his ability increases fist damage by 400%, which can be useful in the first round of the game.

#3 Avoid rushing intially

Taking control of important buildins in Clash Squad (Image via Bilash Gaming / YouTube)

Playing safe and not being aggressive in the early stages of the match can do wonders for players in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode. Rushing into fights early can result in a team member getting knocked down in the first round itself.

Players must instead focus on taking control and capturing important holding locations. This will provide them with a strategic advantage over their opponents. They then approach them when the situation calls for it.

Apart from these tips, collecting utility items such as gloo walls and grenades can be very useful for players in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.

