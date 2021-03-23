3 best character combinations with Chrono after Free Fire OB26 update

In Free Fire, characters are some of the most crucial aspects courtesy of their abilities. Moreover, players have the option to combine the skills of multiple characters.

The game’s developers have previously collaborated with numerous famous figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, DJ Alok, Hrithik Roshan, and Joe Taslim. As a part of these associations, characters based on them were released in the game.

Chrono, the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo, made its way into Free Fire back in December. This article lists the three best character combinations with it.

What are the best character combinations involving Chrono after Free Fire’s OB26 update?

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono in Free Fire

In-game description: “Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.”

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono’s ability creates a force field that blocks 600 damage and increases the player’s movement speed by 15%.

Advertisement

During skill activation, allies inside the force field receive a 10% increase in their movement speed. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds, and the effects last for four seconds.

Time Turner increases the player’s movement speed by 30% at its maximum level and the ally movement speed by 15%. The effects last for 9 seconds, while the cooldown time gets reduced to 40 seconds.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Merz: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Here are the best combinations for Chrono in Free Fire:

#1 - Chrono + Dasha + Laura + Luqueta

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha: Partying On

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Advertisement

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Laura in Free Fire

As stated above, Chrono’s ability will create a force field and increase movement speed. Meanwhile, Luqueta’s ability increases the users’ max HP by 18 up to 35 with every kill. This combination is potent for engaging in mid/long-range encounters.

Luqueta in Free Fire

On the other hand, Dasha’s ability has several benefits. Partying On reduces the recoil of players and aids them to become more accurate. Also, damage taken from falls reduces.

This complements well with Laura’s Sharp Shooter as it sees a rise in accuracy while the players are scoped on.

Advertisement

Also read: BUDI01 GAMING's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and total subscribers in March 2021

#2 - Chrono + Jai + Jota + Joseph

Jai in Free Fire

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Jota in Free Fire

This combination is for users who prefer playing aggressively with Chrono’s force field, providing cover during crucial situations. Jai’s ability automatically replenishes a particular percentage of the magazine size with every knockdown.

Advertisement

Joseph in Free Fire

On the contrary, Jota’s Sustained Raids rewards users with 40 HP with every kill using a Shotgun or SMG. It has a cooldown of five seconds. Finally, Joseph’s ability increases the players’ movement speed by 20% upon taking damage, helping them move quicker.

Also read: Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and total subscribers in March 2021

#3 - Chrono + Moco + Hayato + Shirou

Moco in Free Fire

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Hayato: Bushido

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Hayato in Free Fire

Advertisement

Moco’s ability tags the foes for a specific amount of duration upon being shot, enabling players to plan their next move. Also, the location gets shared with teammates.

Shirou in Free Fire

Bushido increases the players’ armor penetration by 10%, with a 10% reduction in the maximum HP. Finally, the Damage Delivered ability of Shirou tags a foe within 80m when they shoot opponents.

The first shot on the marked enemy has a 100% increased armor penetration.

Also read: Which characters have the best abilities in Garena Free Fire?

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views. The choice of character combination is entirely subjective and is influenced by the player’s preference. Also, the characters haven’t been repeated to provide a broader selection to the users.