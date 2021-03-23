Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Merz: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most well-known figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He has over 9 million subscribers on YouTube.

Gyan Merz, on the other hand, is a promising Free Fire YouTuber hailing from Kolkata, India. He regularly creates videos related to the battle royale game and has 155k subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8046 squad matches and has secured 2207 victories, translating to a win rate of 27.42%. He has bagged 20969 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.59 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4253 games and has triumphed in 736 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.30%. He has 11204 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also played 3365 solo matches and has won on 273 occasions, making his win rate 8.11%. With 7571 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.45 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 141 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 27 of them, making his win rate 19.14%. He has 455 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.99.

The content creator has won 4 of the 75 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 5.33%. He has accumulated 227 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.20 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 43 ranked solo matches and has 5 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 11.62%. He has 155 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Gyan Merz’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Merz’s Free Fire ID is 1020075584.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Merz has played 161 squad matches and has won on 26 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 16.14%. He has racked up 421 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.12 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 158 duo games and has 12 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 7.59%. With a K/D ratio of 2.27, he has 331 frags in these matches.

Gyan Merz has played 158 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 16 of them, making his win rate 10.12%. He has secured 420 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.96 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Gyan Merz has played 13 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 2 occasions, translating to a win rate of 15.38%. He has 16 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.45.

The content creator has also played 14 ranked duo matches and has accumulated 15 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.07. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Gyan Merz has played 7 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 1 of them, making his win rate 14.28%. He has 16 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Amitbhai is ahead of Gyan Merz in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Gyan Merz has better stats than Amitbhai in the lifetime solo games.

When it comes to the ranked squad and duo matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate and a better K/D ratio than Gyan Merz. However, in the ranked solo games, Gyan Merz has a higher win rate, while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

