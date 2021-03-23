BUDI01 GAMING's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and total subscribers in March 2021

BUDI01 GAMING is a renowned Indonesian Free Fire content creator. He makes videos related to various aspects of the game and currently boasts a subscriber count of 10.4 million on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

BUDI01 GAMING's Free Fire ID and stats

BUDI01 GAMING's Free Fire ID is 119413181.

Lifetime stats

BUDI01 GAMING's lifetime stats

BUDI01 Gaming has played 10212 squad matches and has triumphed in 2438 of them, making his win rate 23.87%. He has 44824 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.77.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1888 games and has secured 306 victories, translating to a win rate of 16.20%. With a K/D ratio of 5.49, he has 8691 frags in this mode.

BUDI01 GAMING has also played 3162 solo matches and has won on 529 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 16.72%. He has 15956 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.06.

Ranked stats

BUDI01 GAMING's ranked stats

BUDI01 Gaming has played 174 squad games in the current ranked season and has 35 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 20.11%. He has killed 601 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.32 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 28 ranked duo matches and has 3 wins, translating to a win rate of 10.71%. With 98 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.92.

BUDI01 GAMING has played 35 ranked solo games and has triumphed on 3 occasions, making his win rate 8.57%. He has racked up 147 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.59 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

BUDI01 GAMING's YouTube channel

BUDI01 GAMING started his YouTube journey over a year-and-a-half ago, with the oldest video on his channel posted in July 2019. He currently has 196 videos on his channel, with over 783 million views combined.

BUDI01 GAMING's social media accounts

Here are the links to BUDI01 GAMING's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

