Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs FF Antaryami: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, is among the most notable names in the Free Fire community. He regularly creates content related to this Battle Royale title and has over 9.17 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

FF Antaryami is another prominent Free Fire YouTuber from India. At the time of writing, he has over 2.19 million subscribers. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: Which characters have the best abilities in Garena Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has featured in 8043 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2206 of them for a win percentage of 27.42%. He has accumulated 20960 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The streamer has played 4252 games and has 736 victories, leading to a win rate of 17.30%. He has killed 11201 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Advertisement

The content creator has played 3365 solo matches and has 273 wins, coming down to a win ratio of 8.11%. With 7571 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has appeared in 138 squad games and has 26 victories, at a win rate of 18.84%. In the process, he has bagged 446 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.98.

The broadcaster has won four of the 74 duo matches played, maintaining a win percentage of 5.40%. He has notched 224 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Advertisement

Desi Gamers has played 43 solo matches and has five wins, having a win ratio of 11.62%. He has 155 eliminations to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs FF Antaryami: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

FF Antaryami has contented in 10555 squad games and has come out on top on 2176 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 20.61%. He has racked up 29346 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 4129 matches and has 393 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 9.51%. With a K/D ratio of 3.12, he has 11643 frags.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has played 3791 solo games and has 294 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 7.75%. He has registered 8337 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, FF Antaryami has competed in 153 squad matches and has a win tally of 49, retaining a win ratio of 32.02%. He has collected 466 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.48.

The broadcaster has played 239 duo games and has remained unbeaten in six of them, translating to a win percentage of 2.51%. He has garnered 656 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Lastly, the content creator has participated in 12 solo matches and has 16 kills.

Advertisement

Also read: How to get the new bundles in Free Fire’s Magic Cube store

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Amitbhai is relatively better in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes - solo, duo and squad.

In the current ranked season, FF Antaryami has the upper hand in the squad mode. Coming to the duo and solo modes, Desi Gamers has the edge.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: KMC Komban's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more