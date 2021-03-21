How to get the new bundles in Free Fire’s Magic Cube store

Free Fire offers players an extensive collection of bundles, costumes, and more. The Magic Cube is one of the most sought-after items that players can use to redeem numerous exclusive costume bundles.
The game’s developers periodically update the Magic Cube store to provide users with a wide range of options. Several new bundles have recently made their way into the Magic Cube Store.
This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to get these bundles in Free Fire.
Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs FF Antaryami: Who has better stats in Free Fire?
Obtaining new bundles in Free Fire’s Magic Cube store
Players can follow these steps to redeem them in-game:
Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and tap the ‘Store’ icon, located on the left side.
Step 2: The in-game store will appear on their screens, and users can click the ‘Redeem’ tab, as shown in the below picture:
Step 3: They can scroll down and choose the desired bundle that they want to redeem.
Step 4: Gamers can click the ‘Exchange’ option. A dialog box appears, asking them to confirm the purchase.
Step 5: Finally, they can tap the ‘OK’ button and equip the bundle from the ‘Vault’ section in Free Fire.
List of Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire
Here is a list of all the Magic Cube bundles currently in the game:
#1 Beast-Arm Clone
#2 Beast-Arm Mutant
#3 Yokai Soulseeker
#4 Oni Soulseeker
#5 The Era of Gold
#6 The Age of Gold
#7 Arcane Seeker
#8 Duchess Swallowtail
#9 L.C. Colonel
#10 L.C. Commander
#11 Hipster Bunny
#12 Inking Affection
#13 Mystic Seeker
Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Daddy Calling: Who has better stats in Free Fire?