Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

How to get the new bundles in Free Fire’s Magic Cube store

Several new Magic Cube bundles have been added to Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)
Several new Magic Cube bundles have been added to Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature

Free Fire offers players an extensive collection of bundles, costumes, and more. The Magic Cube is one of the most sought-after items that players can use to redeem numerous exclusive costume bundles.

The game’s developers periodically update the Magic Cube store to provide users with a wide range of options. Several new bundles have recently made their way into the Magic Cube Store.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to get these bundles in Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs FF Antaryami: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Obtaining new bundles in Free Fire’s Magic Cube store

Players can follow these steps to redeem them in-game:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and tap the ‘Store’ icon, located on the left side.

Players have to click the Store icon
Players have to click the Store icon

Step 2: The in-game store will appear on their screens, and users can click the ‘Redeem’ tab, as shown in the below picture:

Advertisement
Tap the Redeem icon
Tap the Redeem icon

Step 3: They can scroll down and choose the desired bundle that they want to redeem.

Step 4: Gamers can click the ‘Exchange’ option. A dialog box appears, asking them to confirm the purchase.

Tap the Exchange button
Tap the Exchange button

Step 5: Finally, they can tap the ‘OK’ button and equip the bundle from the ‘Vault’ section in Free Fire.

List of Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

Here is a list of all the Magic Cube bundles currently in the game:

#1 Beast-Arm Clone

#2 Beast-Arm Mutant

#3 Yokai Soulseeker

#4 Oni Soulseeker

#5 The Era of Gold

#6 The Age of Gold

#7 Arcane Seeker

#8 Duchess Swallowtail

#9 L.C. Colonel

#10 L.C. Commander

Advertisement

#11 Hipster Bunny

#12 Inking Affection

#13 Mystic Seeker

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Daddy Calling: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Published 21 Mar 2021, 09:43 IST
comments icon
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Update
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी