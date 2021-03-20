Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Daddy Calling: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is a prominent Free Fire content creator. He streams and makes videos related to the quick-paced battle royale game on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers. He currently has 9.15 million subscribers.

Daddy Calling is also a content creator in the Free Fire community. He has 172k subscribers on his YouTube channel, DADDY OFFICIAL FF.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Rahul Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 8033 squad matches and has triumphed in 2205 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.44%. He has 20927 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The popular content creator has 736 wins in the 4250 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 17.31%. He has bagged 11196 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3365 solo matches and has 273 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.11%. He has 7571 enemies in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has 25 victories in the 128 squad games he has played in the current ranked season, making his win rate 19.53%. With a K/D ratio of 4.01, he has 413 frags in these matches.

The YouTuber has also played 72 ranked duo matches and has won on 4 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 5.55%. He has 219 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Amitbhai has played 43 ranked solo games and has 5 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 11.62%. He has registered 155 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.08 in this mode.

Also Read: Sooneeta's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID is 237647354.

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Daddy Calling has played 34610 squad matches and has won on 13718 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 39.63%. He has 110962 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.31.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2223 games and has 233 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 10.41%. With 3528 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.77 in this mode.

Daddy Calling has also played 3512 solo games and has triumphed in 314 of them, making his win rate 8.94%. He has 6971 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.18.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Daddy Calling has played 1267 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 770 victories, translating to a win rate of 60.77%. He has 4199 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.45 in this mode.

The internet star has also played 42 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 12 of them, making his win rate 28.57%. He has 114 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Daddy Calling has played 113 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 15 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.27%. He has 202 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.06 in this mode.

Also Read: Two-Side Gamers' (TSG Ritik, Jash) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and subscribers in March 2021

Comparison

Daddy Calling has better stats than Amitbhai in lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has the edge in the lifetime duo games. When it comes to the lifetime solo matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while Daddy Calling has a higher win rate.

In the ranked duo and squad matches, Daddy Calling has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the ranked solo games, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while Daddy Calling has a higher win rate.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Ritik Raj Singh: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?