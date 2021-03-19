Sooneeta's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021

Sooneeta is a renowned Free Fire athlete for Team Lava. She frequently churns out content related to the battle royale game on her YouTube channel. At the time of writing, she has over 3.89 million subscribers on the streaming platform.

This article takes a look at her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta’s lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 19556 squad matches and has triumphed in 4510 of them, making her win rate 23.06%. She has 45916 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of around 3.05.

The esport athlete has also played 1876 duo games and has 290 victories to her name, translating to a win rate of 15.45%. With a K/D ratio of 2.14, she has 3387 kills in this mode.

Sooneeta has played 878 solo matches and has won on 63 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.17%. She has 1367 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.68.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta’s ranked stats

Sooneeta has played 292 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 59 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.20%. With 909 kills to her name, she has a K/D ratio of 3.90 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 6 ranked duo matches and has a single victory, maintaining a win rate of 16.66%. She has 19 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Sooneeta is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Sooneeta’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Sooneeta's YouTube channel was posted in September 2018. She currently has 3.89 million subscribers on her channel, with 279 million views combined.

Click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Sooneeta’s social media handles

Here are the links to Sooneeta’s social media handles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook Page: Click here

Sooneeta also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

