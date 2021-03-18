Two-Side Gamers' (TSG Ritik, Jash) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and subscribers in March 2021

Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka, aka TSG Ritik and TSG Jash, are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. They run a successful YouTube channel called TWO SIDE GAMERS, which has over 7.14 million subscribers.

This article looks at their Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Two-Side Gamers' (TSG Ritik, Jash) Free Fire IDs and stats

While TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352, TSG Jash's Free Fire ID is 123643969.

TSG Ritik’s lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has played 10896 squad matches and has won on 2186 occasions, making his win rate 20.06%. He has 25754 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.96.

The content creator has won 257 of the 2342 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.97%. He has bagged 4452 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.14 in this mode.

TSG Ritik has also played 863 solo games and has 53 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 6.14%. He has 1667 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.06.

TSG Ritik’s ranked stats

TSG Ritik has played 64 squad games and has 8 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 12.50%. He has 185 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.30 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 4 ranked duo games and 2 ranked solo matches. He has 13 and 14 kills in these modes, respectively.

TSG Jash’s lifetime stats

TSG Jash has played 7030 squad matches and has triumphed in 1666 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.69%. He has 16684 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2506 games and has secured 255 wins, making his win rate 10.17%. With 4927 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.19 in this mode.

TSG Jash has also played 1354 solo games and has emerged victorious in 113 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.34%. He has 3137 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.53.

TSG Jash’s ranked stats

TSG Jash has played 20 squad games in the current ranked season and has 7 victories to his name, making his win rate 35.00%. He has secured 39 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.00 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 4 ranked duo matches but is yet to win a game. He has 8 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.00.

TSG Jash is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Two-Side Gamers' YouTube channel

TSG Jash and TSG Ritik started creating digital content around two-and-a-half years ago, with the first video on their YouTube channel posted in October 2018. As mentioned before, their channel boasts a subscriber count of 7.14 million.

There are currently 1152 videos on their channel, with over 953 million combined views.

Click here to visit their YouTube channel.

