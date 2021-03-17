SK Sabir Boss vs Ritik Raj Singh: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator. He has a massive fan base and boasts a subscriber count of 3.73 million on YouTube.

Ritik Raj Singh, on the other hand, is an up-and-coming Free Fire YouTuber from India. He currently has around 174k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

Advertisement

SK Sabir Boss has played 28073 squad matches and has triumphed in 9072 of them, translating to a win rate of 32.31%. He has 98576 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3038 duo games and has 624 victories to his name, making his win rate 20.53%. He has 8290 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has won 142 of the 1621 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate 8.76%. He has 3285 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

Advertisement

SK Sabir Boss has played 515 squad games and has secured 187 victories, making his win rate 36.31%. He has killed 1550 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.73 in this mode.

The internet star has also played 32 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 13 of them, maintaining a win rate of 40.62%. With a K/D ratio of 6.11. he has 116 frags in these matches.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Also Read: OP BNL's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and subscribers in March 2021

Ritik Raj Singh’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ritik Raj Singh’s Free Fire ID is 93758818.

Lifetime stats

Ritik Raj Singh’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ritik Raj Singh has played 17306 squad games and has won on 4881 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 28.20%. He has 48915 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.94.

The content creator has won 499 of the 3856 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 12.94%. With 7271 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.17 in this mode.

Ritik Raj Singh has also played 2085 solo games and has secured 177 victories, making his win rate 8.48%. He has 3731 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.96.

Ranked stats

Ritik Raj Singh’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Ritik Raj Singh has played 217 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 48 of them, translating to a win ratio of 22.11%. He has racked up 521 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.08 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked solo games and has 2 kills to his name. He is yet to register a win in this mode.

Ritik Raj Singh has played 4 ranked solo matches and has secured 6 kills. He has not won a single game in this mode.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in March?

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Ritik Raj Singh in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not fair to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as Ritik Raj Singh has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Ritik Raj Singh.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?