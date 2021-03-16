Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in March?

Ajjubhai, also known as Total Gaming, is a notable figure in the Free Fire community. The Indian YouTuber has a subscriber count of over 21.9 million and owns the roster - Total Gaming Esports.

In contrast, Raistar is another renowned Free Fire content creator hailing from India. He is recognized for his sublime skills and boasts a subscriber count of over 3.65 million.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10993 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2679 of them, having a win percentage of about 24.37%. He has accumulated 40945 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The streamer has played 1671 games and has 310 first-place finishes for a win rate of 18.55%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6492 frags.

The content creator has played 907 matches and has 79 wins, leading to a win ratio of 8.71%. In the process, he has bagged exactly 2300 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

The internet star has featured in 237 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 57, maintaining a win ratio of 24.05%. He has 1032 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 5.73.

The broadcaster has played three matches and has won all of them, killing 23 enemies at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Total Gaming has also participated in 2 solo games.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has contented in 15675 squad matches and has a win tally of 2664, retaining a win percentage of 16.99%. He has registered 51963 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.99.

The internet star has won 705 of the 4472 duo matches he has played, corresponding to a win rate of 15.76%. With 14347 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The YouTuber has played 3521 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 401, converting to a win ratio of 11.38%. He has killed 10732 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the streamer has appeared in 133 squad games and has come out on top on four occasions, which results in a win ratio of 3.00%. He has notched 337 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.61.

The content creator has also played one solo game and one duo match.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the squad and duo modes. Meanwhile, Raistar has the upper hand in the solo mode.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as both have played a few games. In the squad mode, Ajjubhai has the edge.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

