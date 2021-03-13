Nayeem Alam's (Gaming with Nayeem) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in March 2021

Nayeem Alam is one of the most notable names in the Free Fire community. The Bangladeshi YouTuber is known for the incredible skills and extraordinary gameplay videos he uploads on his channel, GamingwithNayeem.

At the time of writing, he has a humongous subscriber count of over 1.12 million. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs X-Mania: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Nayeem Alam’s (Gaming with Nayeem) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206923045.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Nayeem Alam has appeared in 16263 squad matches and has come out on top on 3394 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 20.86%. He has accumulated 66900 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.20.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has 1773 games to his name and has 410 victories, leading to a win rate of 23.12%. With a K/D ratio of 4.79, he has 6523 frags.

The content creator has also played 1143 solo matches and has 163 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win ratio of 14.26%. He has registered 3440 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has competed in 177 squad games and has a win tally of 35, retaining a win ratio of 19.77%. In the process, he has bagged 798 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.62.

The internet star is yet to participate in the solo and duo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Advertisement

The oldest video on Nayeem Alam's YouTube channel dates back to August 2018. Since then, he has uploaded content regularly and has become quite prevalent. Presently, he has 255 videos on his channel and has over 71 million views combined.

Fans can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media

For accessing his Instagram handle, fans can click here.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Frontal Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?