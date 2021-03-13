Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Frontal Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai, popularly known by the name of his channel - Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Indian gaming content creators, with his primary focus being Garena Free Fire.

Frontal Gaming, on the other hand, is a prominent Indonesian YouTuber who recently surpassed 10 million subscribers on his channel.

Ajjubhai has 21.8 million subscribers on YouTube, while Frontal Gaming has a subscriber count of 10.5 million on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10966 squad matches and has won on 2675 occasions, making his win rate 24.39%. He has 40784 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1671 games and has secured 310 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.55%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6492 frags in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 906 solo matches and has triumphed in 79 of the, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2298 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 209 squad games and has emerged victorious in 53 of them, translating to a win rate of 25.35%. He has racked up 871 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.58 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won all of them, killing 23 opponents at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Total Gaming has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 225009777.

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming’s lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming has played 11982 squad matches and has 1635 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 13.64%. With 42421 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.10.

The Indonesian content creator has won 94 of the 631 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 14.89%. He has 2781 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.18 in this mode.

Frontal Gaming has also played 1075 solo games and has 153 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 14.23%. He has 4759 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of about 5.16.

Ranked stats

Frontal Gaming’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Frontal Gaming has played 169 squad games and has triumphed in 8 of them, making his win rate 4.73%. He has registered 526 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27 in this mode.

Frontal Gaming is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has the edge in the lifetime squad matches, while Frontal Gaming has better stats in the lifetime solo games.

In the lifetime duo matches, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate, while Frontal Gaming has maintained a finer K/D ratio.

It is not fair to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo matches as Frontal Gaming has not played a single game in those modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai is ahead of Frontal Gaming in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

