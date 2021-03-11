Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai and MrStiven Tc are popular Free Fire content creators. They were among the most-watched streamers on YouTube in 2020.

While Ajjubhai has over 21.7 million subscribers on YouTube, MrStiven Tc has a subscriber count of 7.09 million.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10949 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2669 of them, making his win rate 24.37%. He has 40685 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.91.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1671 games and has triumphed in 310 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.55%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6492 frags in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 906 solo matches and has won on 79 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2298 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 192 squad games and has 47 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 24.47%. He has killed 772 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.32 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won all of them, killing 23 opponents at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a victory.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc’s lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has played 8274 squad matches and has won on 2240 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 27.07%. He has 28415 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.71.

The YouTuber has also played 2358 games and has 444 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 18.82%. With 8842 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.62 in this mode.

MrStiven Tc has played 3703 solo games and has emerged victorious in 431 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.63%. He has 12314 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, MrStiven Tc has played 67 squad games and has 17 victories to his name, making his win rate 25.37%. He has racked up 217 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.34 in this mode.

The content creator has won 1 of the 7 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 14.28%. He has 36 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.00.

MrStiven Tc has also played 30 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 1 of them, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. He has 98 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38 in this mode.

Comparison

MrStiven Tc has better stats than Ajjubhai in the lifetime solo matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo and squad games, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio, while MrStiven Tc has a better win rate.

It is not fair to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while MrStiven Tc has a higher win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

