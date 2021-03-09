SK Sabir Boss vs Dyland Pros (Sultan Proslo): Who has better stats in Free Fire

SK Sabir Boss is one of the most famous Free Fire content creators from India. He is known for his incredible skills and gameplay videos that he uploads on his YouTube channel, which has around 3.69 million subscribers.

Dyland Pros, aka Sultan Proslo, is another prominent Free Fire YouTuber from Indonesia. He creates fun and engaging content related to the battle royale title and boasts an enormous subscriber count of 13.6 million.

This article takes a look at SK Sabir Boss and Dyland Pros' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27933 squad matches and has 9050 wins leading to a win percentage of 32.39%. He has registered 98153 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.20.

Apart from that, the YouTuber has played 3030 games in the duo mode and has won 623 of them for a win rate of 20.56%. With a K/D ratio of 3.43, he has 8258 kills.

The player has participated in 1617 solo matches and has 142 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 8.78%. In the process, he has notched 3270 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 378 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has a winning tally of 165, retaining a win ratio of 43.65%. He has killed a total of 1130 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.31.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 27 matches and has 12 victories with a win percentage of 44.44%. He also has 98 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 6.53.

Dyland Pros’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has competed in 848 squad matches and has emerged on top on 293 occasions, which comes to a win percentage of 34.55%. He has racked up 2119 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The content creator has played 104 duo games and has bettered his foes in 26 of them, translating to a win rate of 25.00%. With 314 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.03.

Lastly, the gamer has played 575 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 59 of them, equating to a win ratio of 10.26%. He has 1545 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has played two squad games in the current ranked season and has a single win, converting to a win ratio of 50.00%. He has secured four frags with a K/D ratio of 4.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Comparison

The two YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is a bit difficult as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo is ahead on both fronts: K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and duo modes. Coming to the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has a greater K/D ratio, while the former has a better win rate.

In the current ranked season, it's impossible to compare their stats in all the modes as Sultan Proslo is yet to take part in the solo and duo games and has only appeared in two squad matches.

