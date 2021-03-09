Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Antronixx G: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai and Antronixx G are popular Free Fire content creators from India and Mexico, respectively. While the former has a massive subscriber count of 8.92 million on YouTube, the latter has 7.44 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7988 squad matches to date and has won on 2199 occasions, making his win rate 27.52%. He has 20787 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has won 733 of the 4217 games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 17.38%. With 11086 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3341 solo matches and has 272 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.14%. He has 7489 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 85 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 19 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.35%. He has registered 277 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.20 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 39 ranked duo matches and has a single victory to his name, maintaining a win rate of 2.56%. He has 113 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Amitbhai has played 19 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, making his win rate 21.05%. He has 73 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.87 in this mode.

Antronixx G’s Free Fire ID and stats

Antronixx G’s Free Fire ID is 67159343.

Lifetime stats

Antronixx G has played 6734 squad matches and has secured 1860 victories, maintaining a win rate of 27.62%. He has 19775 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.06.

The Mexico-based YouTuber has won 321 of the 1757 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 18.26%. With a K/D ratio of 4.00, he has 5737 frags in this mode.

Antronixx G has played 6391 solo matches and has triumphed in 822 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.86%. He has 21130 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Ranked stats

Antronixx G has played 14 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 8 victories to his name, making his win rate 57.14%. He has racked up 42 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.00 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 68 ranked duo matches and has secured 25 wins, translating to a win rate of 36.76%. He has 236 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.49.

Antronixx G has played 117 ranked solo matches and has emerged victorious in 31 of them, maintaining a win rate of 26.49%. He has 430 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.00 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Antronixx G has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

This is the same case in the ranked solo, duo and squad matches, with Antronixx G having better overall stats than Amitbhai.

