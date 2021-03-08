Top 5 ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire as of March 2021

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Garena Free Fire. Players can use them to obtain a variety of items in the quick-paced battle royale game.

However, Free Fire diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend real money to acquire them. Spending money on a game isn’t a feasible option for everyone, so a lot of players often look for alternative ways to obtain the currency at no cost.

This article lists five ways through which players can get free diamonds in Free Fire as of March 2021.

Top 5 ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire this month

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted apps in the gaming community. It has over 50 million downloads and is rated 4.4 on Google Play Store.

Google Opinion Rewards requires players to complete simple surveys in order to obtain Play Credit. They can then use these credits to directly purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

#2 GPT Applications

Poll Pay - one GPT application (Image via Poll Pay / YouTube)

There are multiple GPT applications, like Poll Pay and Easy Rewards, that players can use to obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

These applications require players to complete multiple tasks, like surveys and quizzes, in exchange for rewards. Players can redeem rewards like gift cards, which can later be used to procure Free Fire diamonds.

#3 Events

Events in Free Fire

The developers of Free Fire periodically add in-game events that allow players to obtain diamonds at no cost.

In one of the most recent in-game events called ‘Watch Clips to Win,’ players can watch videos on the BOOYAH! application for 10 minutes to earn Flaming Skull Gun Boxes, 5 diamonds and 50 Booyah Tickets.

#4 GPT Websites

Swagbucks - one GPT website

Players can also try out GPT (Get-paid-to) websites, such as Swagbucks and Prize Rebel, to obtain Free Fire diamonds for free. They function in the same way as GPT applications.

These websites require players to complete tasks to redeem rewards. However, the rewards vary depending upon the player's country.

#5 Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Giveaways

Many Instagram pages and YouTubers host giveaways that provide players with an opportunity to obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

Sometimes, diamonds are also a part of the prize pool in custom rooms.

