Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Antronixx G: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, also known as Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He has around 21.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Antronixx G, on the other hand, is a prominent Free Fire YouTuber hailing from Mexico. He has over 7.43 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10931 squad matches and has secured 2669 victories, maintaining a win rate of 24.41%. He has 40615 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 1671 games and has 310 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 18.55%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6492 frags in this mode.

Ajjubhai has won 79 of the 906 solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 8.71%. He has 2298 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 173 squad games and has triumphed on 47 occasions, translating to a win rate of 27.16%. He has 702 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.57 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in all of them, killing 23 opponents with a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Ajjubhai has also played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a victory or a kill.

Antronixx G’s Free Fire ID and stats

Antronixx G’s Free Fire ID is 67159343.

Lifetime stats

Antronixx G’s lifetime stats

Antronixx G has played 6733 squad games and has won on 1859 occasions, making his win rate 27.61%. He has 19771 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.06.

The Mexican YouTuber has also played 1755 duo matches and has 320 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 18.23%. With 5717 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.98 in this mode.

Antronixx G has played 6384 solo games and has triumphed in 820 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.84%. He has 21084 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Ranked stats

Antronixx G’s ranked stats

Antronixx G has played 13 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 7 victories, maintaining a win rate of 53.84%. He has secured 38 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.33 in this mode.

The content creator has played 66 ranked duo games and has won 24 of them, translating to a win rate of 36.36%. He has 216 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.14.

Antronixx G has also played 110 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 29 of them, making his win rate 26.36%. He has 384 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.74 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Antronixx G in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Antronixx G has better stats than Ajjubhai. When it comes to the lifetime solo matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while Antronixx G has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai has not played enough games yet. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Antronixx G has the edge over Ajjubhai.

