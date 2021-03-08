Lokesh Gamer vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Lokesh Gamer and Sudip Sarkar are two of the most well-known YouTubers in the Indian Free Fire community. They currently boast subscriber counts of 8.21 million and 1.06 million, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3307 squad matches and has secured 702 victories, making his win rate 21.22%. He has 6089 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

The YouTuber has also played 1523 duo games and has triumphed in 151 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.91%. With a K/D ratio of 1.87, he has 2560 frags in this mode.

Lokesh Gamer has 125 Booyahs in 1232 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 10.14%. He has 2176 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.97.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 2 squad games in the current ranked season but is yet to register a win or a kill.

The content creator has also played 10 ranked duo matches and has three wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 30.00%. He has 21 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.00 in this mode.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar’s lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 31125 squad matches and has won on 9821 occasions, translating to a win rate of 31.55%. He has 117750 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.53.

The content creator has won 221 of the 1425 duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 15.55%. With 3930 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Sudip Sarkar has also played 1324 solo matches and has triumphed in 115 of them, making his win rate 8.68%. He has 3259 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.70.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has played 278 squad games and has triumphed in 54 of them, maintaining a win rate of 19.42%. He has killed 825 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.68 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 12 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, making his win rate 33.33%. He has 51 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.38.

Sudip Sarkar has played 5 ranked solo games and has 8 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 1.60.

Comparison

When it comes to the lifetime squad and duo matches, Sudip Sarkar has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate while Sudip Sarkar has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and squad modes as Lokesh Gamer has not played enough games. However, in the ranked duo matches, Sudip Sarkar has better stats than Lokesh Gamer.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

