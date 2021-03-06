Free Fire fans unhappy with Chrono’s overpowered abilities; urge developers to nerf character

Free Fire has collaborated with several celebrities, including Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, and Hrithik Roshan. As part of these collaborations, characters based on these personalities were added to the battle royale game.

Presently, the title has over 35 characters, with each one, except ‘Primis’ and ‘Nulla,’ boasting special abilities. Chrono, i.e., the in-game persona of the Portuguese footballer, made its way into the game with the OB25 update back in December.

Chrono has an active ability called ‘Time Turner.’ Many Free Fire players are unhappy with this skill and have been asking the developers to nerf it.

Free Fire fans unhappy with Chrono’s overpowered abilities

As stated earlier, Free Fire players are unsatisfied with Chrono’s ability in-game. A lot of them have come out on various social media platforms and requested a nerf to the character.

Here are a few of the tweets:

Chrono character koo ban karo — Aditya Panda (@AdityaP76681837) March 5, 2021

Sir plz solve th pin and small bugs in game. The game becaming every inbalance due to some character ability and etc. Plz see this #chronoban — Praveen choudhary (@Praveen70566531) March 5, 2021

Please corono bann sir please corono bann in garena freefire — Team Jnv Gamers (@JnvTeam) February 26, 2021

BAN CHRONO — Rayarakula Akshith sai (@RayarakulaSai) March 1, 2021

Please change the chackter skill of crono — Krish Vora (@KrishVora9) March 2, 2021

Please ban chrono please — Dhruv (@Dhruv10104339) March 4, 2021

Remove chrono ability ,it's opposite to game mechanism .

If you're agree retweet it.#Remove — Mayank Panchal (@MAYANK38901804) March 3, 2021

Crono hatao. Nahi to free fire ka 'L' jag jaynge — vishal prashad (@0587Vishal) March 3, 2021

Reduce

chrono character ability — Aditya Panda (@AdityaP76681837) March 5, 2021

They have also commented about the same via numerous Facebook and Instagram posts, as shown in the given pictures:

A snippet from the comments on Free Fire's Facebook page

A snippet from the comments on Free Fire's Facebook page

Comments on the Instagram page of Free Fire

Chrono’s ability in Free Fire

Chrono in Free Fire

The in-game description of Chrono in Free Fire reads:

“Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.”

Chrono’s active ability, named ‘Time Turner,’ creates a force field that blocks 600 damages from enemies. Players can also fire at foes while they are within the field.

Apart from this, the movement speed of users increases by 15%. During skill activation, teammates inside the force field receive a 10% rise in their movement speed. All these effects last 4 seconds, and there is a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At the maximum level of the character, the players’ movement speed increases by 30%, while that of the allies increases by 15%. The duration of the effects increases to 9 seconds, and the cooldown time reduces to 40 seconds.

