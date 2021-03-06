5 least expensive Free Fire characters in March 2021

Characters are among the most indispensable parts of Garena Free Fire. They boast unique skills/abilities that help users emerge victorious on the battlefield.

With periodic updates, the developers of the title add several characters into the game.

Free Fire offers players 37 different characters after the latest introduction of Shirou and Skyler. Most can be availed from the in-game shop using diamonds or gold, the title's currencies.

Not everyone can spend money on diamonds, and hence, many users search for the cheapest characters they can procure in Free Fire.

This article lists the five least expensive Free Fire characters.

Note: The characters present in this list are not a list in any particular order. This is a generalized list consisting of the most inexpensive options available in Free Fire.

Five cheapest Free Fire characters in March 2021

#1 - Kelly

Kelly

In-game description: 'Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.'

Kelly is one of the best and cheapest options for the players in Garena Free Fire. Gamers can procure her for 2000 gold via the in-game shop.

Her ability, 'Dash,' increases players' movement speed by 1% at the base level. At the maximum level, it increases to 6%.

#2 - Nikita

Nikita

In-game description: 'Nikita works as a professional bodyguard.'

Nikita is the next character on this list, and users can purchase her for 2000 gold.

The character has an ability, named 'Firearms Expert,' which increases the submachine guns' reload speed by 4%. At character level 8, the percentage rises to 24.

#3 - Ford

Ford

In-game description: 'Ford is trained at sea and extremely tough.'

Similar to the characters above, players can obtain Ford for a price tag of 2000 gold.

He has a passive ability called 'Iron Will,' which reduces damage outside the safe zone by 4%. With the increase in level, it gradually improves, and at the maximum level, it is 24%.

#4 - Olivia

Olivia

In-game description: 'Chief nurse of a renowned hospital.'

Olivia is another character present in Garena Free Fire that the players can avail of for 2000 gold.

She has an ability named 'Healing Touch.' It helps revive players with an extra 6 HP at the base level, which increases to 40 HP at the max level of the character.

#5 - Moco

Moco

In-game description: 'Moco is an outstanding hacker.'

Moco is the final character on this list and can be purchased by players for 8000 gold.

Her ability - 'Hacker's Eye' - tags enemies shot for 2 seconds. At the max level, the duration increases to 5 seconds. Moreover, the information is shared with the teammates.

Apart from Moco, players can avail the following characters for 8000 gold as well:

Rafael

Laura

Hayato

Antonio

Caroline

Miguel

Paloma

Kla

Maxim

Misha

